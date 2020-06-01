The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day

Things are tough right now — but the power of community has never been more important or more obvious.

In every walk of life, people are coming together to ensure that no one is left to fight coronavirus alone. From neighbours helping each other with simple everyday tasks, right up to the heroes of our NHS on the front line of the fight, we’re standing together to try to help.

The Feelgood Feed is here to celebrate this community spirit.

Featuring stories from The Evening Telegraph, Courier, Press & Journal, Evening Express and Sunday Post, we’ll be sharing the most heartwarming, inspirational and even funny ways that people in our part of the world and beyond are helping each other out.

DCT Media journalists will always ask the important questions to make sure that the authorities are doing everything they should to help keep us safe. But we also know everyone needs a bit of a boost at times and some reassurance that better days will soon return.

And, we will be reporting some of the more light-hearted tales unrelated to Covid-19, and any national, international or world news we think can put a smile on your face.

So our mission is simple: we hope every time you visit The Feelgood Feed, you leave feeling happier than when you arrived.