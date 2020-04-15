The Feelgood Feed: Martel Maxwell discusses homeschooling, haircuts, and how life’s changed

Things are tough right now — but the power of community has never been more important or more obvious.

In every walk of life, people are coming together to ensure that no one is left to fight coronavirus alone. From neighbours helping each other with simple everyday tasks, right up to the heroes of our NHS on the front line of the fight, we’re standing together to try to help.

The Feelgood Feed is here to celebrate this community spirit.

Featuring stories from The Evening Telegraph, Courier, Press & Journal, Evening Express and Sunday Post, we’ll be sharing the most heartwarming, inspirational and even funny ways that people in our part of the world and beyond are helping each other out.

© DC Thomson

Today, Evening Telegraph columnist Martel Maxwell joins host Steven Rae for a video chat about home-schooling, homemade haircuts and how to cope during lockdown with three young sons.

There are also heartwarming tales about an Aberdeen bagpiper playing on a city hospital rooftop, west coast band Skerryvore’s charity single reaching number one, and how a Perthshire community have turned an unused phone box into a community larder to help the needy – and much, much more.

Martel’s column features every Wednesday in The Evening Telegraph.

You can also read a digital version of paper which, in these unprecedented times, is on offer for FREE for three months – click here for more information.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day