The Feelgood Feed: Dundee vet names mascot after Tom, 99, who has raised £18m for the NHS

We live in strange, uncertain times just now but there is plenty of light out there amid the darkness.

© Supplied

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, the power of community has become all the more apparent.

Across the country, and in every walk of life, people are coming together to help ensure that no one is left to fight coronavirus alone.

From neighbours helping each other with simple everyday tasks, right up to the heroes of our NHS on the front line of the fight, we’re standing together to try to help.

The Feelgood Feed is here to celebrate this community spirit.

Featuring stories from The Evening Telegraph, Courier, Press & Journal, Evening Express and Sunday Post, we’ll be sharing the most heartwarming, inspirational and even funny ways that people in our part of the world and beyond are helping each other out.

Today, a Dundee veterinary surgery has named its new cuddly mascot after Captain Tom Moore, the Second World War veteran who has raised a staggering £18 MILLION for the NHS.

Plus, iconic buildings in the heart of Aberdeen have been transformed into eye-catching colourful creations thanks to the imagination of kids of all ages.

© Supplied

And, some heart-warming footage as Isabella is discharged from a Scottish hospital and allowed to go home after a she wins her battle with coronavirus.

All this and much, much more.

In case you missed it, yesterday, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander discussed working from home, looking after his kids during lockdown, how his elderly relatives are coping, and cutting his wife’s hair.

We were also joined on Wednesday by Tele columnist Martel Maxwell, who discussed homeschooling, Homes Under the Hammer, and how her life has changed.

Our mission is simple: we hope every time you visit The Feelgood Feed, you leave feeling happier than when you arrived.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day: