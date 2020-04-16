The Feelgood Feed: Council leader John Alexander pays tribute to Dundonians in video interview

Things are tough right now — but the power of community has never been more important or more obvious.

In every walk of life, people are coming together to ensure that no one is left to fight coronavirus alone. From neighbours helping each other with simple everyday tasks, right up to the heroes of our NHS on the front line of the fight, we’re standing together to try to help.

The Feelgood Feed is here to celebrate this community spirit.

Featuring stories from The Evening Telegraph, Courier, Press & Journal, Evening Express and Sunday Post, we’ll be sharing the most heartwarming, inspirational and even funny ways that people in our part of the world and beyond are helping each other out.

Today, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander joins host Steven Rae for a video chat about the challenges of living under lockdown, including running the council and helping constituents while also looking after his young sons, and, perhaps most challenging of all, cutting wife Sarah’s hair.

Councillor Alexander paid tribute to the people of Dundee as they continue to show strength in a time of adversity, and thanked them for sticking to the lockdown rules, helping slow the spread of Covid-19 in the local area.

There are also heartwarming tales about Fife children who have donated their savings to help needy families in the Kingdom, police in the north-east being joined by characters from Paw Patrol to discuss social distancing, a Dundee DJ who is keeping the party going with live music sets from his living room, and the remarkable story of 99-year-old war veteran Tom Moore, who has raised an astonishing £14.75 million for the NHS – with the tally rising all the time.

All this and much, much more.

In case you missed it, yesterday we were joined by Tele columnist Martel Maxwell, who discussed homeschooling, homemade haircuts, and how her life has changed.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day