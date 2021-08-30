Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Schools & Family

The Evening Telegraph Schools Hub: a new info source for families

By Cheryl Peebles
August 30, 2021, 5:04 pm
The Courier Schools Hub is on our education home page.
The Evening Telegraph Schools Hub is a new online source of information for parents and carers of Tayside and Fife schoolchildren.

We’ve gathered together loads of useful information in one place so you don’t have to search all over the internet for it.

Primary school lunch menus and holiday calendars for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross are just two of the handy items included.

We also have details of what will happen if there’s a Covid case in your child’s class.

Our schools league table – which ranks Tayside and Fife schools on their Highers performance – is there, and you can see our Schools Checker, where you can find the schools for your catchment area and details including their latest inspection results.

Also there is our new fire safety map – giving the risk rating for every school in Tayside.

The hub – which we will add to as more content is produced – can be easily found on the Evening Telegraph’s education home page.

The Evening Telegraph Schools Hub

Your school lunch menu this week

Full details of the Scottish school holiday calendar for 2021 and 2022

What happens when there’s a Covid case in class?

School league tables: Evening Telegraph ranks Tayside and Fife schools on Higher success rate

Schools Checker: Find out about the schools in your catchment area in Tayside and Fife

How fire safe is your child’s school? See which schools have ‘extreme’ and ‘moderate’ risk

