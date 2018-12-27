The Dundee Song has city singer Peter Watters homing in on success

A Dundee musician is hoping he can carry on the success of his tune dedicated to his home town.

Peter Watters, from Lochee, first picked up a guitar at the age of 12 after starting St John’s High School.

The 27-year old said: “I am almost fully self-taught, apart from when one of my best friends Rhuri Macdonald ran a guitar club.

© Supplied

“I was in first year at school and he was in second year and I went to the club once, which he likes to bring up.

“Apart from the one week I attended his club, I’ve never had any lessons.”

Peter didn’t fully commit to learning guitar until he was 15 when he was “mesmerised” by Bob Dylan.

© Supplied

He added: “Bob Dylan can’t sing – well, he can sing but it doesn’t sound like a conventional recording artist does.

“I really liked it and that showed me if the songs are good enough it doesn’t matter what your voice sounds like. I started to fingerpick too as I had seen Dylan doing that, turning a chord into an orchestra.

“I started learning his tunes but even then I didn’t feel I was doing them justice so I decided to start trying to write my own when I was about 17.”

It is Peter’s own lyrics that have captivated a home crowd with the tune The Dundee Song raking up more than 120,000 views on social media.

The Dundee Song (contains adult lyrics)

He said: “I’ve never really thought my songs were any good. Even now I am my own biggest critic, so when I receive any kind of praise I don’t know how to accept it, although I am very grateful for any kind comments made.

“I was asked to play a support slot in Dundee and as it was my first gig, I decided to write a song for the occasion.

“The song I wrote was The Dundee Song and it went down a storm at the gig so I decided to record it on my phone a few days later and put it on Facebook.

“I put it up on the Friday night and it had been shared about a thousand times by the Monday.

“Not even that, it had been viewed more than 80,000 times.

“It was surreal to think that people were digging a tune I’d made up.

“Even now, three years later, I go about Dundee and people say ‘You’re the guy who wrote the Dundee song’.

“The best thing about it is that it turned a lot of people on to all the other songs I had written and have written since.

“It has since gone on to garner about 125,000 views as it keeps being discovered again and again.

“Dundee itself is probably the main influence in my songwriting.

“You never hear songs about Dundee. If it’s not Glasgow or Edinburgh then it seems nobody cares.

“It is a working-class city and although I write about what many would consider to be negative things of Dundee, such as unemployment, poor housing conditions and drug addiction, I don’t see them as that.

© Supplied

“There is a certain romanticism about it as it is exactly what I have seen growing up and I feel I had a happy childhood.”

The songwriter has since recorded an album with Strait Up Studios owner Ryan Shepherd and has been amazed by the response.

Although a modest musician with no plans to tour the world, he hopes he may be an inspiration one day.

He added: “I’ve been amazed at the response to the album, if I’m honest, as there have been about 200 listeners every day so far and none of them is my mum as she has not even listened yet.

“My goal or what I’d like to achieve is supporting one of my idols at one point or, even better, perhaps be someone’s idol one day.”