‘The donor gave me my life back’- Angus man Chris shares his story as part of Organ Donation Week

An Angus man who had almost lost the use of his kidneys is urging others to donate their organs after a transplant “gave him his life back”.

Thirty year old Chris Mowatt had lost almost all of his kidney function when he received a transplant earlier this year.

As part of Organ Donation Week the workshop supervisor has decided to share his story.

Chris, from Kingsmuir, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 1997, meaning his pancreas no longer produced insulin.

In 2016 Chris suffered an acute kidney injury as a result of a stomach upset.

His condition began to worsen, in conjunction with the diabetes, and eventually he progressed to stage five of chronic kidney disease, also known as renal failure.

He said: “My function dropped from a normal person’s kidney function to 27% overnight, eventually it progressed down to the point I was at 15% and that’s when they look to list you for a transplant.”

Soon after being listed, Chris was forced to go onto dialysis, after his function dropped to just 10%.

He opted for peritoneal dialysis, which involved him having a catheter fitted into his stomach which he would connect to a machine each night which would give him fluids before draining the fluid out as well as filter it through the organs at the same time.

He said: “That’s what I opted for because I wanted to keep my lifestyle as normal as possible and still be able to work. So I could do this at night rather than having to go to the hospital for sessions.

“My ankles and things like that swelled up because my body was holding onto fluid, it’s unable to get rid of it.

“My urine output dropped as well, which made me heavier and more tired and my face and ankles swelled up.”

As well as this, he became anaemic because his body stopped producing red blood cells, and his diabetes threatened to permanently damage his sight.

His daily routine consisted of joint pain, nausea and vomiting every morning, and, although his employer was supportive there were days he was unable to go in.

Chris was on the transplant list for 18 months before he underwent a six and a half hour kidney and pancreas transplant at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in March and says his life has completely changed since.

He doesn’t take any insulin and is no longer classed as diabetic.

“My energy is back to full levels, even silly things like not napping and having the energy and time to have a meal out or stay away somewhere,” he said.

“Before, we used to make plans but often they wouldn’t work out – even going for a walk could sometimes only last about five minutes.

“I was quite often off work due to the illness, since I went back to work on August 3 I have not been off a day. I’ve not actually been off work since after my recovery time, I worked three months from home as well.”

Chris is now encouraging people to sign up to be an organ donor and says it is “life changing”.

He said: “I highly encourage people to become an organ donor as this is life changing to the people who require it, not only their survival rate but their quality of life.

“I don’t think people realise how big a difference it can make to somebody’s life. At the end of the day I might not have had a life, it could have been a matter of weeks or it could have been a matter of years. I don’t think anybody can kind of give somebody a gift that means as much as an organ.

“Without the support of family, friends and co workers and knowing that hopefully one day I would receive the organs I needed, this journey through illness would have been what felt like a tunnel with no light at the end.”

He added: “The donor gave me my life back. I will forever be indebted to them and their family for making the decision to donate.”

Chris also paid tribute to the staff at Ninewells Hospital as well as the team at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

He said: “Without the outstanding care of the Ninewells renal team and the transplant team at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary – especially Dr Graham Stewart, this would really have been not only a physical but mental struggle. I’ve never had any issues with my care at Ninewells.”

NHS Tayside Consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine, Dr Pauline Austin, said: “One organ donor has the potential to save or transform up to nine lives.

“There are around 550 people waiting for an organ transplant in Scotland, but sadly some of these will die whilst awaiting a transplant.

“Lots of people think they would be unsuitable to donate organs and tissues because of their medical history or lifestyle choices. Each potential donor is individually assessed and people from all ethnicities and backgrounds are encouraged to join the register.

“Joining the organ donor register is an important step and it is vital to discuss this with your family and friends so that they are aware of your decision to become an organ donor. Your family are twice as likely to support donating your organs if they know it’s what you would have wanted.

“It takes approximately two minutes to join the organ donor register and those two minutes could quite literally save a life.”

From March 2021 the law surrounding organ donation in Scotland will change to become an “opt out” system.

This means that from that date if someone dies and they are able to become a donor but have not registered their decision, they will be considered to have agreed to donate their organs.

For more information on organ donation and to register your decision, visit the Organ Donation Scotland website.