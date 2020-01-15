‘The damage they have caused is unbelievable’ – shock as Dundee home smashed up by youths

A family has been forced to leave home after scores of rampaging youths crashed a party and left a trail of destruction in their wake.

About 50 teenagers turned up and hijacked a small gathering on Balunie Street, Douglas, at the weekend, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

The group had learned that Candice Henderson’s 14-year-old daughter had invited friends round while her mum was away on holiday with her brothers aged two and six.

The marauding teens pulled light fittings from the ceiling, burst holes in doors, smashed windows, daubed graffiti on the walls, overturned furniture and destroyed the girl’s younger brothers’ Christmas presents and beds.

Police were eventually called and escorted the teens from the house, but the youngsters later returned to the property and wreaked more havoc inside.

The alarm was raised by Candice’s mum, Aileen Henderson, who was contacted by worried neighbours.

Aileen said: “The damage they have caused is unbelievable.

“Holes were punched in doors, walls were written on and furniture was smashed and overturned.

“They even smashed the boys’ beds which are no longer able to be used.”

The Tele has obtained video footage of the damage caused.

Candice and her children have now been forced to seek refuge at Aileen’s house because their fixtures and fittings have been completely destroyed.

Aileen said: “My daughter only moved into the house in November and had spent a lot of time and money doing it up.

“She had bought new furniture and everything has been destroyed. There are no beds for the boys so they can’t stay there just now.

“The light fittings have been completely destroyed so she can’t even put the lights on.

“She’s going to have to start from scratch and as a single mum it’s going to be very hard.

“The damage caused is completely unbelievable.”

The incident sent shock waves around the street, where some of the perpetrators are believed to live.

Aileen added: “One neighbour sent me the video and it’s absolutely disgusting what these youngsters got up to.

“We know who some of them are and we hope their parents take responsibility.

“One mum even offered to buy paint to cover up the writing on the wall but it goes way beyond that. The way these kids behaved was awful.”

Aileen said the family was now appealing to anyone who could replace any of the household items that were damaged.

She said: “The worst thing is that there is nowhere for the boys to sleep.

“Any help with beds would be very welcome.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a disturbance at a house on Balunie Street at around 10pm on Saturday.

“Officers attended and removed the group of people within the house.

“At around 10.35pm on Saturday, we received a report of vandalism at the same address.

“Two 15-year-old boys were taken to their parents and reported to the children’s reporter.”