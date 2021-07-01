The Courier morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for July 1

Nearly 2,000 Covid cases in Scotland linked to gathering football fans Nearly 2,000 Covid cases in Scotland have been linked to people watching Euro 2020 football matches.

Judy Murray: Let Britney Spears take back control I’m glad to see Britney Spears has told an LA court she wants her life back after having her affairs managed by legal guardians. I find the conservatorship arrangement – imposed in 2008 when she had a mental health crisis – Victorian.