The Circle the latest accredited Dundee living wage employer

Social enterprise The Circle has been accredited as a living wage employer.

It means that everyone working at its Staffa Place premises will earn at least £9 per hour.

The living wage is a voluntary benchmark for employers who want to ensure their staff earn a wage they can live on.

It is the rate calculated on the cost of living and is 79p higher than the highest level of the UK Government’s national living wage of £8.21.

Paul Hastie, manager at The Circle, said: “It has always been part of our ethos to pay our employees fairly.

“We are proud to say that we have now been officially accredited by the Living Wage Foundation for this effort.”

He added: “This seems to be especially important after the recent announcement that Dundee will become the UK’s first real living wage city.”

Sekai Machache, who works at The Circle as a communications assistant and receives the living wage, said: “I feel that being paid the living wage is important because it makes you feel more valued by your employer.

“It’s their way of showing that they want you to thrive and not just survive.”

The Circle estimates that almost a fifth of all jobs in Scotland pay less than the living wage.

The living wage movement has given a pay rise to more than 160,000 people since it started in 2011.