The chance of former England boss Steve McClaren becoming new Dundee United manager has increased dramatically

The chance of former England boss Steve McClaren becoming the new Dundee United manager increased dramatically tonight.

McClaren met Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar at a location in the north-east of England for an interview.

The discussions are understood to have gone extremely well and the Tangerines could be about to pull off what would be a considerable coaching coup.

By late evening, McClaren’s odds had shortened to as low as 1/10, installing him as the new strong favourite to take over from Robbie Neilson.

United started out the selection process with plenty of options but Asghar has slowly but surely whittled it down to a handful of serious candidates.

Before today’s talks with McClaren, SFA sporting director Malky Mackay, who was interviewed at the weekend, had been the front-runner.