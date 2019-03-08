The Broons and Oor Wullie are 83 today – take our quiz to find out which character you are most like!

Jings! Today is the 83rd anniversary of Oor Wullie and The Broons’ first appearances in The Sunday Post’s Fun Section!

First brought to life by Dudley D. Watkins on March 8 1936, Wullie is the fearless leader of his gang of Fat Boab, Soapy Soutar and Wee Eck, regularly giving local bobby PC Murdoch the run around.

A 2004 survey voted Wullie ‘Scotland’s Favourite Son’, beating William Wallace, Sean Connery and Rabbie Burns in the top four – and it’s easy to see why.

Wullie’s popularity is perhaps as high as its ever been. The 2016 Oor Wullie Bucket Trail raised £883,000 for charity, and this year’s Big Bucket Trail looks set to eclipse that tally.

And, he looks not bad for 83!

Appearing in the Sunday Post on the same day were Glebe Street’s most famous residents, the Broons, consisting of Granpaw, Paw, Maw, Hen, Joe, Daphne, Maggie, Horace, the Twins and the Bairn.

Their escapades in their tenement flat – not particularly spacious for a family of 10 (11 if Granpaw was staying over) – endeared them to the Scottish public immediately.

Their nickname of “Scotland’s happy family that makes every family happy” is as apt today as it was 83 years ago.

The family were even famous enough that, along with Oor Wullie, they replaced Her Majesty the Queen on a set of limited-edition stamps, to mark the strips’ 80th anniversary.

But which Broons or Oor Wullie character is most like you? Take our test and find out…

