The Bothy: Parent company criticised over handling of popular Perth restaurant closure

The Bothy’s parent company has come under fire over its handling of the closure of the popular Perth restaurant.

City centre Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Barrett criticised G1 group for not initiating contact with employees, with the restaurant’s closure having been announced on social media by a local traders group.

Meanwhile, the council has offered help to former employees at the restaurant, including mental health support.

It comes following reports of The Bothy’s immediate closure last week.

‘Unfortunate that G1 didn’t initiate contact’

Councillor Barrett expressed his concern over G1 group’s actions but praised the work of Perth and Kinross Council’s Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) team.

He says the PACE team has engaged with G1 group as part of efforts to support The Bothy’s staff.

He said: “Despite the bad news about the Bothy closing and the manner of the announcement being made public on Facebook, I have been really impressed by the proactive and rapid response from the council’s economic development team and the PACE team in particular.

“There are an estimated 24 members of staff who were previously furloughed by G1 who have lost their jobs in the closure.

“I wanted the council to be able to provide rapid support and assistance to all of those staff. I am pleased that the council has now been in touch with the G1 human resources team.”

He added: “It is unfortunate that G1 didn’t initiate contact themselves. But they have now been made aware of the support and assistance that the council and SDS can offer their former employees.”

Support for staff

The PACE team is offering The Bothy staff members one-to-one sessions to support them in finding new employment.

Meanwhile, it is offering further support in areas such housing and mental health.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Perth & Kinross Council has a dedicated PACE employment support advisor in place to provide clients with support, information, advice and guidance needed to get back into employment following redundancy.

“Our PACE employment support advisor can offer practical one-to-one sessions to provide tailored support on finding a new role.

“This can be face to face, over the phone, virtual video calls and email.

“Other support available includes advice and guidance to help support clients identify their key skills and experience, assistance with CV writing, interview skills and mock interviews, help with job searching and access to employment and training opportunities as well as assistance with completing applications, signposting for personal development and training opportunities, and facilitating referrals to financial, housing and mental health support.”

G1 group did not respond to requests for a response on Councillor Barrett’s concerns.