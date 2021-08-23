‘The best of our city’: Plans for 35m tapestry celebrating Dundee unveiled

Plans for a huge tapestry that tells the story of Dundee in picture form have been unveiled.

And the people of the city can get involved by submitting their stories, drawings and talents for the 100-foot creation.

From the Palais to Northern Soul, Timex to 4J Studios and dragons to the Tay Whale, the tapestry will include images that make Dundonian culture unique.

Dundee Lord Provost Ian Borthwick and folk singer Sheena Wellington helped launch the the project by sewing the first stiches.

The artwork was designed by Andrew Crummy, the man behind the Great Tapestry of Scotland.

Thought to be one of the longest tapestries in the world, it is now on display in Galashiels.

Mr Crummy said the Dundee version will reflect how the city’s residents see their hometown.

And his plan is to take the design contributions and make a visually striking tale of Dundee’s history.

In all, 35 one-metre panels will be stitched together and displayed in 2023.

Discussions over where it will hang are ongoing.

Community can be involved

The project’s overall theme is to discover Dundee’s connections.

The tapestry will incorporate eight different subjects – industry, women, nature, culture, education, creative, communities and international.

And a call has gone out for volunteer stitchers from across the city to help put it all together.

Community groups, weaving groups and individuals can all get involved.

Meanwhile, people of all ages and skills can submit drawings and stories for inclusion in the project via the Dundee Tapestry Blether Facebook page.

Submissions can also be made through activity packs available on the Dundee Tapestry website.

Deacon of the Weaver Incorporation and project lead John Fyffe said: “Not only are we opening up the design process, but we are also giving people the opportunity to stitch part of the tapestry themselves.

“We also have a group of volunteer stitchers, based all over the city who will help to weave the tapestry, which will be made of 35 one-square-metre panels but we need more help.”

The first stiches

Mr Borthwick was delighted to help kick-start the initiative.

“This impressive project is interpreting the best of our city,” he said.

“I am pleased to be helping in a small way by adding a stitch.

“I wish you great success with this endeavour.”

The project is led by the Weavers Incorporation of Dundee in collaboration with Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, Dundee University and Dundee City Council.

It is sponsored by The Nine Trades of Dundee, Northwood Trust, The Rotary Club of Dundee and The Guildry of Dundee.