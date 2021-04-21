A historic Kirriemuir pub has won a beer garden go-ahead to help the popular premises bounce back from the pandemic.

But the granting of planning permission to the Thrums Hotel has triggered wider concerns the town is gaining an unwelcome reputation as an antisocial behaviour hotspot.

Angus development standards committee unanimously approved David and Karen Clark’s plans to turn part of the car park of the premises they have owned for 30 years into a beer garden.

The couple said they plan to create a high-quality addition to help support the “vibrancy and vitality” of the town centre.

There will be no outdoor drinking after 9pm and no music in the beer garden.

Community feedback

More than 15 letters of support were received, but councillors were also faced with a dozen objections.

Objector Lee Leith, whose home overlooks the beer garden told the committee: “I am not seeking to disparage the proprietor, nor do I want to make myself a target for some of the vicious comments circulating on social media.

“I don’t want any conflict.

“I just want to have the quiet, peaceable enjoyment of my home.”

The B-listed hotel’s owners said: “It must be appreciated that the residents living in the town centre will likely experience a level of noise from the services and facilities found within town centre locations.

“There are a number of pubs and restaurants, general traffic movement and activity which will result in some noise.

Mr and Mrs Clark said noise complaints couldn’t be attributed solely to the Thrums.

“For example, the Gairie Pub is located on School Wynd and this has a beer garden to the rear,” said Mrs Clark.

“It is likely that this use causes disturbance to residents, particularly those on School Wynd and Marywell Brae, who are closer to this premises than the Thrums.”

Councillor concerns

The objections prompted wider scrutiny of what one councillor said appeared to be a growing reputation for unruly behaviour.

Arbroath councillor Alex King said: “I must admit I’m quite concerned about the nature of the complaints we have from residents.

“I accept the noise position, but what’s concerning me are other allegations coming forward about antisocial behaviour.”

“Mrs Clark has pointed out that antisocial behaviour does not necessarily coincide with the patrons from the Thrums Hotel.

“It is something that I have heard about in Kirriemuir on previous occasions and it worries me that there is no comment from environmental health, licensing or the police.”

He added: “I understand, although I don’t live in Kirriemuir, that there is a problem in Kirrie with this sort of behaviour.

“It’s come up at licensing on previous occasions.

“I’m just a little concerned about granting permission if we cannot guarantee if noise and antisocial behaviour in Kirriemuir can be controlled by either the police or the other regulatory bodies.

“Perhaps we should be giving somewhat more consideration to these complaints.”

Changing times

Brechin and Edzell member Kenny Braes said: “This is of course a very old part of Kirriemuir, centuries old, and over those centuries the activity going on have changed.

“At one time this would have been a very busy area with all sorts of noise and antisocial behaviour.

“Over time, things change and rules are brought in to circumvent that sort of thing.

“I have a lot of sympathy with the objectors.

“But the fact is this is a town centre and we want to see our town centres as busy and thriving areas.

“Businesses have to adapt and I think the applicants here have come up with a good solution to what they want to achieve.

“There are stipulations such as the 9 o’clock cut off and no outside music.

“As far as antisocial behaviour is concerned I don’t see it’s for the planning committee to interfere in that.

“That’s a matter for the police surely to ensure antisocial behaviour doesn’t occur.”