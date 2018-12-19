‘The area was a like a crime scene’: police probe after man found dead in Dundee

Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was found in a property on Sandeman Street.

A man in his 40s was discovered within an address after residents raised the alarm.

One resident said there had been a number of police officers in the area on Saturday.

The resident said: “The area was a like a crime scene at one point.

“People told me a man had died which is tragic.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the death was being treated as unexplained.

The spokesman said: “Police Scotland attended an address on Sandeman Street, Dundee, on Saturday in response to concerns having been raised for a resident.

“The body of a man in his 40s was found within the property by attending officers.

“The death is currently unexplained, and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”