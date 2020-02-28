VIDEO: ‘That’s what 28 stone does’ – Dundee driver destroys car during road rage rampage

A road rage thug destroyed another car’s windscreen by repeatedly jumping on it while the driver was still inside.

Ewen Macdonald, 45, shouted “that’s what 28 stone does” as he trashed John Edens’ car during the bizarre scenes in broad daylight on Clepington Road last year.

Shocking video footage captured the incident as passers-by, including crying children, watched on in horror.

A court heard that the car was completely written-off as a result of MacDonald’s rampage.

The unsavoury event unfolded at around 1.30pm after a prior incident on the road between MacDonald and motorist John Edens.

MacDonald stuck his arm out of his car and made a two-fingered gesture before shouting an insult at Mr Edens.

Mr Edens responded by calling MacDonald a “fat ******* *****”.

An incensed MacDonald then stormed out of his car and climbed aboard Mr Edens’ blue Toyota vehicle.

Fiscal depute Carol Doherty told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused left his vehicle and climbed onto the witnesses’ vehicle and onto the bonnet.

“He repeatedly jumped on the roof and windscreen which resulted in it being smashed and collapsed into the vehicle.

“The witness was fearful and remained in the vehicle. There was a high number of passers-by including school children due to the school holidays.

“Some of the children were distressed and crying upon viewing this.”

While on top of the car, MacDonald shouted: “That’s what 28 stone does. That’s your karma.”

Police arrived and arrested MacDonald who was still at the scene. In response to being cautioned and charged, he replied: “I accept responsibility for what I did. He should not have called me a fat ****.”

MacDonald, of Cairnie Loan, Arbroath, pleaded guilty to repeatedly shouting, swearing, making abusive remarks and acting aggressively before climbing on top of Mr Edens’ car and jumping on the roof, bonnet and windscreen repeatedly causing extensive damage on April 11 last year on Clepington Road.

Defence solicitor Ian Myles said that MacDonald has suffered from a number of mental health difficulties and at the time of the offence, he was on medication for his issues.

He said that MacDonald appreciated the seriousness of the offence, including the possibility of a jail sentence.

Mr Myles told Sheriff John Rafferty: “He accepts full responsibility. He waited on the police attending and had taken umbrage to the names he was being called when his wife was present in the car.

“He accepts he acted in a completely inappropriate way and should have controlled his temper better.

“Not long after, he attended his GP. He is now on different medication and feeling a lot better and again, apologises to the complainer for his actions.

“He appreciates he would have caused persons in the vicinity fear and alarm because of his actions.”

Sheriff Rafferty deferred sentence on MacDonald until next work for further details about the damage caused to Mr Edens’ car.

“When I looked back up he had disappeared…next thing I heard was the roof caving in”

The victim of the road rage attack has described the moment MacDonald launched the violent tirade at his vehicle following a dispute over bad driving.

Hugh Edens was driving along Clepington Road when he was forced to suddenly brake after MacDonald pulled out in front of him.

“I was on my way to pick up my partner as we had planned a day out,” he said. “I turned left out of Court Street North on to Clepington Road when out of nowhere he pulled in front of me then stopped.

“I had to suddenly stop and tooted at him. He stuck two fingers up at me so I regrettably shouted ‘you fat *****’.”

Things soon escalated and Mr Edens found himself trapped in his vehicle as MacDonald attacked.

He added: “He got out his car, came to my car and shouted, then went back to his car.

“I was expecting him to kick my headlights so I went to get my phone out my pocket.

“When I looked back up he had disappeared. Next thing I heard was the roof caving in and then his foot was stamping on the windscreen. It was scary, I was more shocked at the time.

“It was lucky I didn’t have any kids in the car or anyone else because the roof was proper smashed in.”

The damage to his vehicle was so extensive it can no longer be used on the road.

The experience has also affected him financially as he was forced to claim on his insurance to help pay for the damage.

“The car was written off and I lost my no claims as I had

to claim on my insurance,” he said.

“This has hindered me being able to afford another car because the insurance quotes are far too high now.”

Mr Edens admits he has been left feeling frustrated by the whole ordeal.

He said: “I had two years no claims taken away just like that.”