‘That was one hell of a performance’: Dundee United fans react on social media to Rangers victory

Dundee United fans have taken to social media to hail their “outstanding” team after they downed champions Rangers 1-0 at Tannadice.

The Tangerines ended the Gers’ 40-match Premiership unbeaten run thanks to a second-half strike from Jamie Robson.

It was United’s first league win over the Light Blues in nine-and-a-half years – something greeted with a joyous outpouring of emotion from the 4,500 returning fans at Tannadice.

The feeling of elation extended to the cybersphere as Arabs took to Twitter to express their delight at the Terrors’ first three points under new boss Tam Courts.

Fight, determination and passion

James B summed up the mood of the United support – impressed with the performance of every man in tangerine this afternoon.

Jeezo! That was one hell of a performance from every single player!👏👏👏 — James B (@Kragos80) August 7, 2021

Laura Davie echoed his sentiments and singled out boss Courts for special praise.

The new gaffer was under fire for his team’s poor display in a Premiership-opening 2-0 defeat at Aberdeen last weekend.

But it appears, generally, the fans are happy he has started to answers his critics.

Absolutely brilliant. Outstanding performance from every United player. Play as a team, win as a team. Also well done to the manager, tactics were spot on. Every player knew exactly what there job was today. Well deserved win 👏👏 — laura davie (@lauradavie5) August 7, 2021

Ryan McGinnis was simply boosted by being able to return to Tannadice with his dad to watch the team they love after a long pandemic-enforced absence.

Fight, determination and passion was how he characterised United’s afternoon.

That was everything I want in a Dundee United performance. Fight, determination, passion. To be back once again with my dad and fellow Arabs for these kind of matches is very special indeed 🧡 pic.twitter.com/LEwsZfPRNu — Ryan McGinnis (@ryanmcgoo) August 7, 2021

As ever, Ronny Costello and Paul McNicoll of the popular Dode Fox Podcast took a light-hearted look at the shock result.

Despite their tongue-in-cheek remark about their upcoming recording session tomorrow, like every other Arab, they were happy with an “incredible” day.

So glad we booked a guest for tomorrow cause Paul thought we’d get pumped the day. Futba eh. What a game. That today was incredible 🧡🖤 — The Dode Fox Podcast (@dodefoxpodcast) August 7, 2021

