Thanks for folk who raised £5,000 in Dundee Santa Dash

Organisers of Dundee’s annual Santa Dash have thanked the sprinting Saint Nicks who raised a grand total of £5,000 for sick children.

Hundreds of Santas took to the street to take part in the event at the beginning of December.

Now organiser Leisure and Culture Dundee has revealed this year’s event matched 2017’s efforts in aid of the Archie Foundation.

The money will go towards a new twin theatre operating suite at Tayside Children’s Hospital.

About 3,000 children have an operation at Ninewells every year and there is currently only one children’s operating theatre.

Will Dawson, vice-chairman of Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “We are delighted to present £5,000 to the Archie Foundation Tayside.

“We had another great response and we know this money will make such a difference to the charity.

“We would like to thank everyone who took part, along with our sponsors Gillies, and all of the other companies who either sponsored our goody bags or provided one of our amazing prizes.

“Special thanks also to Xplore Dundee and DC Thomson for all their support throughout the event.”

The dash involved a 2km lap through Dundee City Centre which could be done either once or twice.

Sarah Johnston, regional fundraising manager at the Archie Foundation, said: “The Santa Dash has once again proved a huge success – we are delighted with the incredible amount of money raised.

“It was fantastic to see so many Santas of all ages running through the centre and we are already looking ahead to the event in 2019.

“We are incredibly grateful to every Santa who had great fun dashing around while raising money for sick children.

“Thank you also to Leisure and Culture Dundee for their continued support and to all of the other partners who helped make the event such a success.”