Dundee funeral directors thank public for generosity as gifts and toys donated to appeal

Staff at a Dundee firm of funeral directors ensured that local children had a gift to wake up to on Christmas Day.

Millar Family Funeral Directors, based on Graham Street, has been running a toy appeal for more than 10 years.

The Christmas appeal involves gifts for boys and girls from three months up to 16 years old being handed over to Dundee City Council’s social work department.

Funeral director Graham Millar said: “A huge part of Christmas is exchanging gifts with family and friends.

“However, for many families, the reality is far less idyllic.

“The rising cost of living has meant many families are struggling to provide heating and food, so the added pressure of Christmas can very quickly become overwhelming, but every child deserves to wake up on Christmas morning to at least one gift.”

Graham was astounded by the amount of toys and gifts donated after the appeal was launched in the middle of November.

A steady stream of people handed in gifts to help make sure that some of Dundee’s less fortunate children had presents to open on Christmas morning, including cuddly toys, dolls, board games and even a new bike.

Graham said: “Every year I’m amazed at the number of people who go out of their way to buy toys to hand in, but thanks to them, and the organisations who ask their staff to donate a small gift, we have been delighted with the amount of toys that have been donated.

“They were collected last week by the social work department to be distributed to families who may need a helping hand this year.”

He added: “Personally, I would like to say a huge thank you to the wonderful people of Dundee for their generosity which makes it all possible.”