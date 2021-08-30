Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thank You for the Music: Montrose musicians’ open-air tribute to town bandmaster Jim Easton

By Graham Brown
August 30, 2021, 10:57 am
Montrose Town Band members at the memorial bench to legendary bandmaster James Easton. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Montrose Town Band filled the Angus air with their wonderful sound in a special setting for a weekend return to form.

An informal Play and Picnic in the Park was the band’s first chance to entertain visitors in the open-air since the outbreak of the pandemic.

And, poignantly, it was a long-awaited opportunity to deliver a musical farewell to their inspirational bandmaster Jim Easton at the bench erected in his memory on the town’s historic Mid Links.

Montrose bandmaster Jim Easton.

Jim died in 2019 at the age of 91.

His passing came just months after stepping down from the band he first joined in 1939 and led for 40 years.

The talented coronet player nurtured the talent of generations of local musicians, including members of the family he was devoted to.

Crowdfunder

His popularity saw a crowdfunder for the memorial bench quickly raise £3,500.

It was installed in Dean’s Park, where the town’s bandstand once stood.

However, coronavirus got in the way of honouring retired joiner Jim at the location where he had many fond memories of playing.

Mr Easton’s grandaughters Karen Easton and Mhairi Cairns both play with the band. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

His father Richard played the brass trombone before him and Jim entered the band as a boy, before going on to give it the sterling service which saw him become known to all as Mr Town Band.

A joiner to trade, Jim was one of the group of tradesmen in the 1940s who refitted the band’s rehearsal space in Queens Close, off High Street.

The annual concert, in which the band would play well-known soundtracks such as the classic theme from Indiana Jones, was the highlight of his musical year.

Jim’s dedication to the band saw him honoured as Montrose Citizen of the Year in 1985 and 2009 – the first person to receive the accolade twice.

Granddaughters Karen Easton and Mhairi Cairns play with the band having been inspired to take up brass music by Jim.

Karen, who plays flugelhorn, said: “When the bench was installed there was always a plan to have a performance there, but the pandemic prevented that.

“We started practising again in mid-July and thought it would be nice to have an informal event where the band could get together and people could come along to hear us play.

“There wasn’t a proper unveiling of the bench as such, but the family was so pleased we were able to place the bench looking across to the spot where the bandstand was.”

The bench includes James Easton’s name, a conductor’s silhouette, instruments and musical notes which also played a part in the weekend event.

Karen added: “We were closely involved in the design of the bench as a family.

“The notes on the bench are from a tune called Slaidburn, which was an old favourite of our grandfather.

Adam Boluga conducts the band during the open-air event.

“We played Slaidburn for him, as well as Thank You for the Music, which is also written on the bench.”

Slaidburn is a march commissioned by the Lancashire village brass band from which it takes its name.

The Hodder valley band commissioned renowned composer William Rimmer to pen the tune and it has become a firm favourite of bands around the country.

Karen continued: “The bench is a lovely thing and the feedback about it from people who have seen it has been very good.”