Thank You for the Music: Montrose musicians’ open-air tribute to town bandmaster Jim Easton

Montrose Town Band filled the Angus air with their wonderful sound in a special setting for a weekend return to form.

An informal Play and Picnic in the Park was the band’s first chance to entertain visitors in the open-air since the outbreak of the pandemic.

And, poignantly, it was a long-awaited opportunity to deliver a musical farewell to their inspirational bandmaster Jim Easton at the bench erected in his memory on the town’s historic Mid Links.

Jim died in 2019 at the age of 91.

His passing came just months after stepping down from the band he first joined in 1939 and led for 40 years.

The talented coronet player nurtured the talent of generations of local musicians, including members of the family he was devoted to.

Crowdfunder

His popularity saw a crowdfunder for the memorial bench quickly raise £3,500.

It was installed in Dean’s Park, where the town’s bandstand once stood.

However, coronavirus got in the way of honouring retired joiner Jim at the location where he had many fond memories of playing.

His father Richard played the brass trombone before him and Jim entered the band as a boy, before going on to give it the sterling service which saw him become known to all as Mr Town Band.

A joiner to trade, Jim was one of the group of tradesmen in the 1940s who refitted the band’s rehearsal space in Queens Close, off High Street.

The annual concert, in which the band would play well-known soundtracks such as the classic theme from Indiana Jones, was the highlight of his musical year.

Jim’s dedication to the band saw him honoured as Montrose Citizen of the Year in 1985 and 2009 – the first person to receive the accolade twice.

Granddaughters Karen Easton and Mhairi Cairns play with the band having been inspired to take up brass music by Jim.

Karen, who plays flugelhorn, said: “When the bench was installed there was always a plan to have a performance there, but the pandemic prevented that.

“We started practising again in mid-July and thought it would be nice to have an informal event where the band could get together and people could come along to hear us play.

“There wasn’t a proper unveiling of the bench as such, but the family was so pleased we were able to place the bench looking across to the spot where the bandstand was.”

Features

The bench includes James Easton’s name, a conductor’s silhouette, instruments and musical notes which also played a part in the weekend event.

Karen added: “We were closely involved in the design of the bench as a family.

“The notes on the bench are from a tune called Slaidburn, which was an old favourite of our grandfather.

“We played Slaidburn for him, as well as Thank You for the Music, which is also written on the bench.”

Slaidburn is a march commissioned by the Lancashire village brass band from which it takes its name.

The Hodder valley band commissioned renowned composer William Rimmer to pen the tune and it has become a firm favourite of bands around the country.

Karen continued: “The bench is a lovely thing and the feedback about it from people who have seen it has been very good.”