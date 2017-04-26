Thai woman not angry with Facebook over live video of husband killing baby and himself

A Thai man hanged his 11-month-old daughter on Facebook Live before killing himself following an argument with his wife.

Officers found the bodies of 20-year-old Wuttisan Wongtalay and the baby in an abandoned hotel in Phuket province after receiving reports of the video.

Police Col Jirasak Siemsak said Wuttisan and his wife had been arguing.

The man made the broadcast on Monday evening, and the video was made inaccessible by Facebook late Tuesday afternoon.

However, the child’s mother has said her husband is the only person to blame, and she bears no anger towards the social media site or the users who shared the horrific video.

Chiranut Trairat said on Wednesday that her husband had been abusive in the past and spent two years in prison before they started dating.

The incident came less than two weeks after a man in Cleveland, Ohio, in the United States broadcast himself on Facebook Live fatally shooting a man.

A series of other offensive broadcasts, including sexual assaults, has caused Facebook to seek ways to block such videos as quickly as possible.