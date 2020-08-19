Textile student who set up rucksack design competition at the start of lockdown turns ideas into reality

A textile student who gave youngsters the chance to design their own backpack for their return to school has turned the winners’ ideas into handmade prizes.

Melanie Gilligan, 44, from Coldside, saw parents struggling to entertain their kids during the Covid-19 lockdown and decided to do what she could to help.

She had already made her own range of backpacks on various themes and came up with the idea of holding a competition for children to design their own backpack which she would then make by hand.

Melanie picked three winners to receive their own customised backpack.

The overall winner was Abbie Mitchell, 9, who also received a £20 gift card for Sew Confident in Dundee where Melanie started her sewing career.

© Mhairi Edwards

The Dundee and Angus College student and part-time hotel worker said: “Since we were all cooped up in the house I thought I would run the competition as a way for children to focus on something.

“I got a lot of designs back which were fantastic and it was definitely hard to pick the winners.

“I loved Abbie’s design from the start as she had lots of love hearts and the word ‘family’ at the bottom which I think we all realised was so important during lockdown.

“It was lovely getting to present her backpack at her school.

“I really hope I can run more competitions and make even more backpacks going forward as it was great fun seeing their designs come to life.”

Runners-up Mailee Ross, 9, and Reece Birkett, 10, have also received their backpacks.

Melanie added: “I have three dogs myself so when I saw Mailee’s dalmatian-themed design I knew I had to do it.

“She was also very specific about which fabric she wanted where, and where she wanted sparkles which was great.

“When she received the bag she was gobsmacked and couldn’t believe how much it was like her design. She said it was ‘the best rucksack ever’.

“Reece’s was very different to the girls and much more plain but the colour palette he chose was just beautiful.

“The girls’ bags each took at least two days to complete so doing Reece’s simpler design was a breeze.

“I hope that showing kids how their designs can come to life will inspire them to maybe have their own creative career.”