Textile student sets up rucksack designing competition in a bid to keep Dundee youngsters entertained

A local textile student is giving youngsters the chance to design their own rucksack for when they head back to school.

Melanie Gilligan, 44, from Coldside, saw parents struggling to entertain their kids during the Covid-19 lockdown, so decided to help.

The Dundee and Angus College student said: “Since we are all cooped up in the house I thought I would do the competition as a way for children to focus on something.

“I will pick two winners who have shown the most creativity and then make their design for them heading back to school. I have already had quite a few designs which has been great.

“One I received was from a little girl who had designed a multi-coloured bag and at the bottom she had written family, which I thought was lovely.”

The part-time hotel manager added: “I recently started working on a range of rucksacks which are all Wizard of Oz themed, so I thought it would be a great way for the children to work towards something and be creative.

“I am really keen to use recyclable materials or scraps and am so excited to see what amazing designs everyone comes up with.”

For a design template, email mformelan@yahoo.com. Entries close June 28.