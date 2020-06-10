Tests reveal asbestos was inside fire-hit Dundee factory, with locals told to keep windows closed

Health chiefs have confirmed there was asbestos within a factory which was completely destroyed by a massive fire at the weekend.

Tests revealed that the toxic chemical was present in the roof of the former Wood Group warehouse in the Baldovie Estate, which was gutted by a blaze on Sunday.

Crowds gathered to watch as firefighters battled to contain the flames, with huge plumes of smoke seen for miles around, which it is estimated cost more than £1 million of damage.

However, Emran Amin, the owner of building, has insisted that he was unaware the toxic material was in the structure.

He said: “We were told when we bought the building that there was no asbestos.

“To my knowledge there wasn’t any.”

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Supplied © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson

Mr Amin previously claimed the warehouse itself, which was being used by Carpet Reclaim, was worth around £1m, with equipment inside costing around £250,000.

Rumours had spread around people living nearby that the potentially poisonous chemical, which has been linked with cancer, had been inside the building.

Yesterday the NHS confirmed the rumours were true, however added that the risk to those in the local area is negligible.

The spokesman said: “Tests have now established the presence of white asbestos from the building’s roof.

“White asbestos is the most commonly used kind and is often found in roofs and ceilings.

“The public should be reassured that advice from NHS Tayside’s public health team is that on the basis of international evidence, the risk to human health from large fires involving asbestos is negligible.

“The ongoing risk to the health of the local population and those who were in the vicinity at the time of this fire is extremely low.”

However the board asked that residents living nearby, particularly those with long-term health problems and respiratory conditions, should remain indoors and keep their windows closed

Meanwhile an investigation is currently under way to establish the cause of the fire, which it is believed may have been started deliberately.

© Supplied

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 8.20pm on Sunday June 7 to assist colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with road management relating to a fire in Forties Road on the Baldovie Industrial Estate, Dundee.”

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the incident, Drumgeith Road remains closed to through traffic and there are further restrictions on Forties Road.

The household waste recycling centre at Baldovie remains closed to the public.

Fire appliances were still at the scene for most of yesterday continuing to dampen down the remnants of the blaze, with smoke still continuing to drift across the main road and beyond.

The Health and Safety Executive has been approached for comment.

While NHS Tayside has confirmed the asbestos burned at the Baldovie fire was of “negligible” risk to the public, the chemical has proven itself to be dangerous in the past.

In 2018, a Fife family was awarded £475,000 after a labourer died of cancer caused by asbestos. Dave Pearson died of terminal lung cancer in January just weeks after filing a case against his former employer, Redpath Dorman long limited and RGC Offshore Ltd.

His family were awarded the sum after the companies failed to provide Dave with protective equipment.

At the time, Dave’s widow, Sue, said: “Thankfully we managed to hold those responsible to account and we now hope to try to restore some kind of balance to our future.”

Last year, Dundee City Council attracted controversy, after it was revealed hundreds of council-built homes may contain the chemical.

The properties, built as long as a hundred years ago, were sold off, with no mention of the deadly substance.

A spokesman said: “We’d advise anyone in a privately owned property if they have concerns about asbestos they should take their own specialist advice.”