A giant Tesco superstore was evacuated after a man was found dead in the customer toilets.

Hundreds of shoppers were forced into the car park following the tragic discovery.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and police officers the man, who was in his 30s, could not be revived.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and it has been referred to the coroner, the Birmingham Mail reports.

The man was found inside a toilet at the Tesco in Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill, Birmingham at about 4.15pm on Sunday, less than an hour before the store was due to close.

A shopper who was inside the store when it was evacuated said an announcement was made over the tannoy.

The customer said: “As I left I saw a big circle of Tesco staff, police and paramedics circle around the public toilet area.

“The checkouts were turned off and the police were helping staff empty the store.

“The police were there until late and later I saw forensics officers going up.”

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “We were called by the ambulance service to Tesco, Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill, at around 4.15pm on Sunday following reports of a man found collapsed in the changing rooms.

“The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital but, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he sadly died.

“The death of the man is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a customer passed away in our Hodge Hill store yesterday evening.

“We’d like to offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”