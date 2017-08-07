Retail giant Tesco has announced it will end the sale of 5p carrier bags across the UK, following a successful trial in Dundee stores.

Supermarkets across the city stopped selling the single-use bags as part of a ten-week study into shoppers’ habits.

From August 28 only 10p Bags for Life, which are made from 94% recycled plastic, will be on sale in Tesco supermarkets and stores across the country.

Online shoppers can still opt for the 5p carriers, but Tesco said that more than half of those who get their groceries brought to their doors opt of bagless delivery.

There was a mixed response to the trial when the Tele asked punters back in May, however, Tesco’s UK and Ireland CEO Matt Davies said the move was “the right thing to do”.

He said: “The number of bags being bought by our customers has already reduced dramatically.

“Today’s move will help our customers use even fewer bags but ensure that those sold in our stores continue to fund thousands of community projects across the country chosen by customers.

“It’s the right thing to do for the environment and for local communities.”

UK Environment Minister Therese Coffey said that sales of single-use bags had “plummeted” 83% since the carrier bag charge was introduced.

She added: “I welcome Tesco wanting to go further and help their customers use even fewer plastic bags.

“The switch to a Bag for Life will continue to help reduce litter and boost recycling – helping to leave the environment in a better state than we found it.”

Dundee was one of three city’s, along with Norwich and Aberdeen to take part in the trial.