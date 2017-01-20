Supermarket giants Tesco have donated more than 40,000 meals to community groups in Dundee.

As part of its food surplus redistribution initiative, Tesco has helped serve five million meals to more than 3,300 groups in the last year.

And that includes 41,925 in Dundee as well as 16,566 meals dished out in Angus.

Tesco say the initiative is part of their target to cut food waste inside Tesco’s UK operations.

The scheme was set-up alongside small social enterprise, FoodCloud, and food redistribution charity, FareShare.

Matt Davies, CEO of Tesco UK, said: “It’s great to see the difference this is making to providing people in need with meals from food that would otherwise go to waste and services they need.

“We know we still have more to do to achieve our target that no food safe for human consumption goes to waste in our UK operations but this is important progress.”