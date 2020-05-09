Tesco a step closer to returning to the Murraygate after planning application submitted

Tesco is a step closer to returning to the Murraygate after plans to erect signage on a vacant site in the street were submitted to the city council.

The supermarket chain lost its Murraygate unit in November after its lease was terminated by landlords Sports Direct, which plans on moving into the site.

It was viewed as a big loss for the street, with the nearest supermarket Tesco’s Nethergate store.

However earlier this year, the chain agreed terms with West Ranga Property Group to take over the former Dorothy Perkins unit which has been vacant since August 2017.

Now, in an application submitted to the local authority at the beginning of the month, the company outlined plans to erect advertising boards for the new Tesco Express store at 17-23 Murraygate.

The proposed site for the signage used to be home to the Christmas Shop until it was destroyed by a fire and subsequently demolished in December 2014.

Planning permission to form a new building on the vacant site, as part of an extension to the adjacent 11-15 Murraygate site, was then granted in April 2019.

Once completed, two retail units will be constructed across the ground floor of both sites – one located to the front of the existing building, and a larger unit fronting the site of 17-23 Murraygate and extending across the rear.

Also included in the approved application were plans for 31 social housing flats on the upper floors of the extended building.

Tesco Metro shut its doors for the final time in November last year after being served notice by Sports Direct.

The sports chain announced it planned to open up on the street later this year.

Up until that point, Tesco had been at the Murraygate for two decades and employed around 78 people.

Tesco has been approached for comment.