Dundee United quartet in line for cup return against Hibs on Sunday

Dundee United are set to receive an injury boost ahead of their Scottish Cup meeting with Hibs.

The Terrors host the Hibees at Tannadice on Sunday afternoon for the fourth-round clash and could welcome back four first-team regulars to the fold.

Key midfielders Calum Butcher, Ian Harkes, Paul McMullan and Sam Stanton are all in contention to be involved as Premiership Hibs call in.

None were risked for last weekend’s 4-1 win at Partick Thistle and watched on from the stand with a view to being involved against the Edinburgh side.

Both Butcher and McMullan were struggling with groin complaints, with the former having to come off in the Tangerines’ 1-0 win at Queen of the South on January 4.

McMullan has been on the sidelines a little longer, having not played since the derby draw shortly after Christmas.

His progress has been monitored closely, with boss Robbie Neilson careful not to rush him back.

Stanton finds himself in the same boat, with United erring on the side of caution after a hamstring problem has seen him miss the last three games.

Harkes is the most doubtful of the four set to return after injuring his cheekbone in training.

The American midfielder hasn’t been involved since the last derby but might make the squad for Sunday’s encounter.

One player certain to miss out is left-back Jamie Robson.

He is still a bit away from returning after sustaining a severe knock to the face after a clash of heads with Queen of the South’s Abdul Osman.