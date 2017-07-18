A Muslim convert from Tayside has been accused of teaching insurgents how to use deadly improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Former Lawside Academy pupil James McLintock — known as the “Tartan Taliban” — has been included in a global investigation by Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) into the “regional and trans-national networks that facilitate IED use”.

The newly-published report was undertaken by the London-based charity with assistance from the Nato Counter-IED Centre of Excellence, based in Madrid.

Dundee-born McLintock, 53, who changed his name to Yaqoob Mansoor Al-Rashidi, is president of the Al Rahmah Welfare Organisation (RWO), which the US Treasury alleges has been providing money for al Qaida, the Taliban, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other Afghan extremist groups under the guise of helping orphans.

The report stated: “McLintock is said to have hired fighters to obtain photos and personal details of children in order to create falsified dossiers and attract funding for the Taliban under the guise of supporting orphans.

“RWO has supposedly been used as a front to fund militant activities in Kunar Province and McLintock has reportedly provided funds to Shaykh Aminullah, who runs the designated Ganj Madrasa, which has been said to provide funds to the Taliban.

“In 2013, McLintock met with several Taliban commanders and was actively involved in preparing madrasa students to travel and fight in Afghanistan, as well as teaching insurgents how to use IEDs.

“According to the Treasury, RWO was used as a front to collect more than $180,000 from unknowing UK donors that went directly into Taliban hands.

“RWO has currently or in the past, at least according to their website, brought several cooperative efforts together with organisations around the world. It should be noted McLintock and RWO have‘categorically denied’ all accusations.”

McLintock, pictured, whose mother lives in Arbroath, was last year put on the Treasury’s “specially designated global terrorist” list, which freezes any property he has within US jurisdiction and bans Americans from doing business with him.

He has previously “categorically denied” allegations made by the US Treasury that his Pakistani orphanage is providing money for extremist groups.

McLintock has not responded to attempts to reach him.