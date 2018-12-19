Terror in Dundee multi as ‘suspicious’ fire breaks out on fourth floor

Terrified residents thought there was no escape after a suspicious fire broke out inside a city multi early yesterday.

Police are investigating after a sofa was set on fire in a communal landing on the fourth floor of Elders Court in Lochee.

Five fire engines and police rushed to the multi just after midnight following reports of the blaze.

Elders Court resident Paul Hathaway, 60, said he and his wife were woken by the fire alarms going off.

Paul said: “When I opened the door and looked out on to the landing all I could see was thick black smoke.

“It was terrifying. I realised there was no way out past the sofa so came back inside and shut the door. The only way would have been out the window and we live on the fourth floor.

“It could have been catastrophic. We could have been stuck in our house while the fire took hold on the landing.”

Mr Hathaway said that shortly afterwards emergency services arrived.

“We stayed shut inside our flat and firefighters dealt with the blaze. Thank goodness they were able to. This could have ended in disaster.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said that officers were still making inquiries into the incident.

He said: “Police Scotland can confirm it attended an address in Elders Court, shortly before 12.30am in response to a report of a small fire.

“No one was injured and the fire was extinguished.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We dispatched five appliances from Blackness Road and Macalpine Road.

“The fire was extinguished upon arrival.

“Firefighters removed the sofa and the crews stood down from the scene at 12.50am.”