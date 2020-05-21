Terrified neighbours thought they’d be ‘blown up’ during thug’s nine-hour stand off with police in Arbroath

Terrified neighbours feared they would be “blown up” by a thug who threatened to torch the flat he had barricaded himself in during a nine-hour stand off with police.

Roman Tamborsky made a string of abusive 999 calls before officers and other emergency services attended his cousin’s home on Arbroath’s Marketgate.

The 36-year-old uploaded footage of the incident on YouTube during the tense stand-off.

Tamborsky had previously posted several bizarre videos on social media challenging a rival to a fight.

Tamborsky, a Czech national, threw an empty bottle of isopropyl alcohol at police before claiming he would set the barricade on fire.

Neighbours had to be evacuated while officers tried to calm Tamborsky down.

On Wednesday, Tamborsky admitted a string of charges at Dundee Sheriff Court relating to the siege which included threatening to burn down the house.

Following yesterday’s proceedings, some of those living in Marketgate admitted they had been left horrified by the events on November 1 last year.

One said: “I was really afraid. I genuinely thought he might blow us all up.

“He was shouting and swearing and being very aggressive.

“I heard him shout that he would set fire to the building and I believed him.He wasn’t rational at all. People were gathering outside and there was a bit of panic for a while.”

Another resident added: “There was police everywhere.

“You could hear the guy shouting and swearing.

“I think there were real fears he would actually throw the bottle and everything would go on fire.

“The police told us to leave our houses because it wasn’t safe. They guided us to safety. I’d seen him around a few times before but he never took anyone on.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, fiscal depute Saima Rasheed described Tamborsky as having a “deep hatred” for the police.

She revealed he had been in an ongoing feud with a man and had posted a video on Facebook challenging him to a fight.

In the video, he said: “You gypsy ************. I want to fight, you and me. I’m waiting for you. Come on black *******.”

Police spoke with the man targeted by Tamborsky who believed the brute would follow through with his threats.

A few days later, Tamborsky himself contacted the police and said: “I’d like to just tell you ******* ******** you destroyed my life.”

Tamborsky made further abusive calls and a number of units attended outside his cousin’s home, where he was staying, at 11am.

Ms Rasheed said: “The accused became highly irate. He repeatedly shouted ‘I will ******* kill you.’

“Sounds of banging were heard and the accused said he had barricaded the door and covered it in accelerant.

“The accused threw a used one litre bottle of alcohol while shouting he had another five bottles within and would set the house on fire.”

After allowing his cousin to leave the property, Tamborsky uploaded a video on YouTube of the barricade.

Tamborsky, a prisoner of HMP Perth, finally surrendered just before 9pm and he was taken into police custody.

Appearing via video link, Tamborsky admitted that on October 28 on Marketgate, he posted videos on Facebook acting aggressively, shouting, swearing, making offensive remarks towards a man, challenging him to fight and referring to police in a derogatory manner.

On November 1, Tamborsky repeatedly contacted 999 and acted abusively before making threats of violence when police attended and for nine hours, refused to leave the property, stated he had barricaded the door, threw an empty bottle of isopropyl alcohol, claimed he had covered the barricade in alcohol and would burn down the house and cause neighbouring properties to be evacuated.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond raised concerns about Tamborsky’s “frightening” and “extreme” behaviour.

Sentence was deferred until June for reports and Tamborsky was remanded in custody.