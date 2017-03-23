‘We were terrified he would be blinded’ – family speak out after chemical attack on boys aged 12

The family of a schoolboy who was badly burned after chemicals were thrown in his face fear he could have been blinded for life.

Shane Flower, 12, and his friend, also 12, were attacked by two youths as they were walking in Aberdeen.

Police branded the incident “despicable”.

Shane’s sister Gemma Florence, 25, said the boys arrived home after the incident screaming in pain.

She told the Evening Express: “I was at work at the time and my mum phoned me. She was hysterical.

“Shane was asking for help, shouting ‘help me!’

“They were both just screaming because they needed help.

“My mum could see the blue part under his eye and we were terrified he would be blinded by it.”

The incident happened near Coral Bookmakers in Granitehill Road, Northfield, at about 8pm yesterday.

Police are hunting for two youths who were thought to have been wearing dark clothing and gloves at the time of the incident.

Officers believe it was a random attack – and are currently carrying out tests to identify the chemical used.

Gemma said: “It seems to be two things mixed together and they have thrown it like a snowball.”

And after phoning an ambulance, Shane and his family continued to try to wash the chemicals off. Gemma said: “He couldn’t open his eye until the ambulance came.”

The family now fear some of Shane’s injuries might be permanent.

Gemma added: “Frankly, he must have just closed his eyes at the right time because he could have easily lost an eye.

“Shane is conscious about what people think of him so I think he is really worried he is scarred for life.”

“I’m more upset than angry.

“It’s something you never think will happen to someone you know – it’s something you hear on the news.

“It’s really upsetting to see Shane the way he is.

“He is just a quiet little boy who sits in and plays his Xbox.”

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw, who is leading the investigation, added: “This has been a shocking and despicable incident against two young boys who have obviously been left upset and shaken by what has happened to them.

“They have been left with significant injuries and were taken to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for treatment.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and we are working with our colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as part of our investigation.

“I would appeal for anyone with information about the incident, whether you were in the area at the time or know anything about it, to please get in touch.”