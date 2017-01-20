The Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for two terrapins after they were found abandoned in Tupperware.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity rescued the terrapins on December 17 when they were found abandoned near Muirton Place, Perth.

The terrapins have been named Jingle and Bell by centre staff in Dundee where they are now being cared for.

Centre Assistant manager Dale Christie said, “Both Jingle and Bell are quite small and can be handled. They appear to be in relatively good nick, apart from some knocks to their shell.

“They’re lovely little guys and we’d love for them to find a loving home after coming to us after being through such an ordeal.”

Anyone who can offer Jingle and Bell a new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s Dundee centre on 03000 999 999.