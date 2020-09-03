Man shouted, swore and threatened police officers at Dundee multi after 999 call

A man who admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner in a Dundee multi will return to court next month.

Arthur Harvey, 48, of Adamson Court, had sentence deferred for reports and a restriction of liberty order.

Harvey admitted that on February 18 this year, at a house in Adamson Court, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm, shouted, swore and uttered threats to police officers.

Solicitor Ann Duffy told the court the police arrived after Harvey’s partner had dialled 999 due to an earlier incident but terminated the call as she did not want the matter pursued.

However the call sparked an automatic response and Harvey was arrested after becoming abusive towards the officers.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until October 15 and granted him bail.