Terminally ill granny says council wants her to ‘roll over and die’ after shower row

A woman living with terminal cancer claims the council is waiting for her to “roll over and die” in a battle over her malfunctioning shower.

Kerry Bonella, 47, says she has been unable to wash herself in comfort and with dignity in her Douglas home for months.

The electric shower in her council house has not worked properly since it was installed shortly after she moved into the house in July.

Even when set at its highest temperature, the flow of water from the unit is lukewarm at best.

Despite Dundee City Council organising several visits by sub-contractors to her home, the shower has not been fixed – and Kerry is running out of patience, and time.

© DC Thomson

She said: “I feel like I’m stinking and disgusting – I haven’t washed my hair in weeks.

“It makes me feel as though I don’t want to be in contact with anyone I know.

“I’m thinking of cancelling Christmas in my house because I just feel horrible. I should be out shopping but I don’t feel up to it – it’s depressing me.

“All the council keeps doing is sending people out to have a look at it and not really do anything about it.

“It feels like they want me to roll over and die so they don’t have to bother. I’m paying this shower charge too, as I only found out a few weeks ago.

“I would like to live these last months happily but at this rate that isn’t happening – I’m not happy at all.”

The former factory worker was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in April. It has since spread to her kidneys.

She has been undergoing chemotherapy that she says brings her out in sweats.

She also has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which affects her breathing – and makes trips to her daughter’s fourth-floor flat for baths painful and exhausting.

The grandmother-of-two moved into the council home in the summer after spending 20 years in a flat in Fintry that she says was plagued by antisocial behaviour.

She added: “I was happy getting the house – but this is just a joke.

“The council hammered rusty-looking nails into the bathroom floor to stop the lino from flooding.

“And then they gave me a new shower head – as if that was going to help.

“I have to keep my radiators turned up to the maximum so I can jump out the shower and quickly run to them to heat myself up again.

“My granddaughter comes here sometimes but I can’t shower her because she says it’s freezing.

“I can’t have either of my grandkids here if they can’t get showered so I’m not going to see them as much.”

The Tele visited Kerry’s home on Balunie Drive to test the shower.

Despite turning the shower on and increasing it to the maximum temperature as per its operating instructions, the temperature was described by our reporter as “lukewarm”.

She has sought help from administration councillor Christina Roberts to have her case prioritised – but is pessimistic about her prospects. I’m generally a patient person but I’m starting to crack.

“I really don’t want to get upset.

“All I’m begging for is a proper wash – and I’m not a begging sort of person.

“A hot shower is not much to ask.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Our housing repairs staff are aware of the issue. We are working with a supplier to solve the matter promptly.

“Our local area housing team are available to liaise directly with the tenant on any further questions or issues.”

Ms Roberts was contacted for further comment.