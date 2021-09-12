Tentsmuir beach: Call for safety review following two near tragedies

Safety at Tentsmuir beach must be reviewed following two near misses last month, councillors have said.

Jonny Tepp and Tim Brett fear a tragedy at the popular Fife sands, which has soared in popularity during the Covid pandemic.

And they have called for safety organisations to come together to see if any further measures can be put in place.

Their comments come after two children were rushed to hospital after getting into difficulty at Tentsmuir on August 11.

And the following day, a youngster was airlifted to Ninewells after three people were pulled from the water.

Both incidents sparked major rescue operations but could have ended very differently.

And Mr Brett said: “We are delighted to see people enjoying the outdoors.

“However, we are concerned about the water safety incidents that have occurred here.”

No warning signs at Tentsmuir beach

The Liberal Democrat councillors say there are no warning signs or information boards between the car park and the beach.

“Given this beach is known for its difficult rip tides, this seems like an oversight to us,” said Mr Tepp,

“The beach area comes under the control of Forest Scotland and Scottish Natural Heritage.

“Meanwhile, The Coast and Countryside Trust is responsible for the coastal path.

“And HM Coastguards have a role as the co-ordinators of air-sea rescue, while Fife Council also has a role through the safer communities team.

“We have therefore asked that these groups should come together to assess what safety improvements can and should be made.”

Mr Brett agreed, and added: “We are aware of the water fatalities that have occurred in Scotland this summer.

“We do not want that to happen here.

“And we want to see people being able to enjoy Tentsmuir and its environment safely.”

Water safety group considering issues across Fife

Meanwhile, Fife Council said a recently-formed water safety group was looking at issues across the region.

Safer communities manager Patricia Spacey said safety at the coast, lochs and rivers was a high priority.

“We have over 140 miles of coastline and we work with partners and landowners to make sure people’s safety is considered at all times,” she said.

“Public rescue equipment is available at all 14 designated beaches and council-owned harbours and piers.

“Six beaches also have RNLI beach lifeguard cover over the summer holidays.”

And the new water safety group also involves the coast and countryside trust, the coastguard and the police and fire services.

“As always, our advice is to take care beside open water and swim in areas where there is a designated lifeguard,” Ms Spacey said.