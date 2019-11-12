Tensions off the pitch forced cops to break-up a VIP brawl during Dundee derby

Police were forced to break up a rammy between rival fans in Dundee FC’s hospitality section during the derby.

Friday’s unsavoury scenes unfolded in the Penman Lounge at half-time with punches thrown and both bouncers and police involved.

A number of people were subsequently ejected from the Dens Park suite before the melee was brought under control.

The Tele understands temperatures had been simmering between Arabs and Dees as they enjoyed the hospitality experience.

© SNS

Fans seated in the Main Stand described seeing three or four police officers involved in the incident.

One hospitality guest, who declined to be named, said he was enjoying coffees and pies when the drama unfolded.

He said: “It was a bit further away from where I was sitting in the lounge.

“There were at least six people involved in the rammy.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“The bouncers and the police kicked a few folk out.”

Dundee FC was approached for a response regarding the fiasco but declined to comment.

Another fan said the unruly scenes had been more entertaining than the match itself which Dundee United won 2-0.

He said: “I wasn’t in hospo myself but the temperature was already rising in the first half.

“A few Dundee United fans were getting pelters from Dees in the Main Stand.

“At half-time we saw a woman come out of the hospitality section to speak with a steward, then the police ventured in.

“It seemed to take an age for the folk to come for the second half.

“An officer was on-point at the door into the hospitality for some time. Some boys were dressed like extras from the Peaky Blinders, it was more exciting than the match.”

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed they were asked to attend at 8.45pm but no arrests were made.