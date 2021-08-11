Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Dundee

Tennis superstar Maria Sharapova visits V&A Dundee as star documents Scotland trip on Instagram

By Bryan Copland
August 11, 2021, 9:26 am Updated: August 11, 2021, 10:21 am
Maria Sharapova shared details of her visit to Dundee on Instagram.
Tennis superstar Maria Sharapova has shared videos of a visit to V&A Dundee on her Instagram has she continues a trip across Scotland.

The 2004 Wimbledon champion posted two videos of the outside of the Waterfront museum as she stood on the banks of the River Tay on Tuesday.

She captioned one: “Designed by Kengo Kuma,” and tagged the museum in the post.

Maria Sharapova shared a video from her visit to V&A Dundee on Instagram.

The Russian has 4.1 million followers on Instagram and has been sharing snaps and videos of her visits to various parts of Scotland in recent days.

Earlier in the week, Sharapova went to Ballindalloch Castle in the north of Scotland, and spent time by the River Spey.

She also shared details of a visit to the Highlands with her legions of fans.

In addition, Sharapova, 34, has been posting about her visit to Scotland to her eight million Twitter followers.

According to Forbes, Sharapova was the highest paid female athlete in the world 11 years running.

She announced her retirement from professional tennis in February 2020 following defeat to Donna Vekić at the Australian Open.

Famous faces visit Dundee

Sharapova is not the only famous face spotted in Dundee this summer.

Manchester United players and staff paid a visit to Forgan’s restaurant in Broughty Ferry while training in St Andrews.

Hundreds of fans turned out to see players like Paul Pogba as they enjoyed a meal at the venue.

Details of what the players ate at the restaurant later emerged.

And Instagram and YouTube star Yung Filly came to the city by train – telling fans he was there to film for his BBC dating show Hot Property.