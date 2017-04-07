A court has ordered a Dundee couple to pay their former landlord more than £1,600 after breaching their lease agreement.

Marc and Linzi Douris, who were residents at Donald’s Court off Buttars Loan, were told to stump up £1,648 to H&H Properties UK Ltd for unpaid rent and damages to the property.

Documents from the case show that the couple broke the terms of their lease on multiple counts.

In particular, they kept a cat as a pet, where the animal’s litter tray was put in the utility room.

As a result, the lino on the floor of this room smelt of cat urine on the couple’s departure.

Court documents show that the pair hung strongly patterned wallpaper in the lounge and kitchen.

However, they did not remove it and restore these rooms to their original state when they left.

They are also said to have painted one wall of each bedroom with a strong primary colour without permission of the landlord and did not repaint these walls to the original colour.

They further caused minor cosmetic damage to internal walls throughout the property and did not repair them prior to departure. They also caused minor discolouration of a number of internal wall surfaces throughout the property.

The report said: “Following the defenders’ departure, the pursuer arranged for the subjects to be inspected and produced a ‘check out report’.”

Another claim against the couple is that they damaged a carpet in one of the bedrooms by scorching a small area.

They also removed and replaced a number of light fittings without the landlord’s permission and damaged a plug socket in the utility room.

They are said to have damaged three internal doors in the property by scratching or marking them and removed a window blind in a bedroom.

The court ordered them to pay £1,648, which included £1,242 of damage and £1,131 in unpaid rent but had deducted their £725 deposit.

The judgment added: “The pursuer has been substantially successful in this action, and so is entitled to an award of expenses against the defenders, on the small claim scale.”

Both parties declined to comment when approached by the Tele.