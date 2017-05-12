Police descended on a city street this afternoon in a hunt for a man in relation to drug offences.

Up to 10 units were seen in and around Victoria Road and Ladywell Avenue, just outside of the city centre.

They were also seen searching King Street.

Police sniffer dogs were being utilised in the manhunt.

One eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said: “I was coming up from my brothers and there was police everywhere with their dogs out.

“I thought that it might have been a break-in because you hear about it happening so much nowadays.”

Another eyewitness said: “There was police all around the area searching for someone.

“They were stationed at all the exits and other officers were looking around the houses near Ladywell Avenue.

“I thought it must be something major because they had the dogs out and there were about ten cars in different spots around the area.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are looking to trace a man wanted in connection with drugs offences.”