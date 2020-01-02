Ten of the Tele’s quirkiest tales from 2019 – from ‘pasta man’ to the city sex club

Dundee is Scotland’s sunniest city – and the people and tales which emerge from the streets are certainly not dull either.

In 2019, our journalists reported on hundreds of stories.

We already listed some of the bizarre, unique or humorous tales from the docks in local courtrooms in 2019.

Here, we take a look at some of the quirky stories which featured in the pages of the Evening Telegraph in 2019 – including sex clubs, people leaving their homes to live in tents, and a man who hoarded enough pasta to fill a room.

Man sets up home in a tent next to a dual carriageway after ‘leaving the rat race’

In April, a Dundee man who set up camp at the side of a dual carriageway claimed to have turned his life around after leaving the rat race.

George Short, formerly of Fintry, pitched his tent at a site close to Broughty Ferry Road.

The 34-year-old revealed he had established his camp, complete with a fire and seating area, after moving last month on his birthday.

He said the change in lifestyle had helped him to turn his life around.

George had been battling depression and was using Class A drugs “just to get himself out of bed for work”.

Since moving outdoors, George said his mental health was much better.

Dundee decorator sees signature from 1894 of great-grandad whose business he still runs

On June 23 1894, painter and decorator Stewart Small signed his name on the wall of a kitchen in which he was working at a property on Bell Street.

Little could he have known that 125 years later his signature would be seen by his descendants who have carried on the business in his name.

In February, we reported on the unlikely coincidence.

Mr Small’s great-grandson, also called Stewart Small, was contacted by business associate Graham Low of the Forseti Group who uncovered the handwriting while carrying out work on the property.

The inscription appears to have been written by Mr Small and a John Harnie on behalf of painter and decorator Henry Drummond, which was based on the Nethergate.

Stewart, 62, said the discovery had become a real talking point in the family.

“Decorators will often sign their name when working in properties and my sons often say they are always looking to see if some of their forebearers did the same,” he said.

“It came as a marvellous surprise to see my great-grandfather’s name had been signed on a wall in 1894.”

Dundee woman Sharon travels 500 miles to see pop icon Toyah Wilcox four times in four days

Sharon Dickson, of Caird Avenue, has followed punk rocker Toyah around the UK seeing her perform more than 40 times.

Toyah, whose hits include It’s a Mystery and Thunder in the Mountains, performed four shows across Scotland in April to celebrate her 40 years in the music industry.

Sharon, 48, said she has been going to her shows for almost as long.

She said: “I had been planning to go to all four gigs since last November.

“I got my holidays booked and got my accommodation sorted – it was a great buzz to be able to go to all the gigs.

“They were all in intimate venues and I was always at the front. I’ve been a fan since I was 10 years old.

“I was really into her music from the get go, she was always a standout on the stage when she was performing and still is.”

Sharon attended gigs in Edinburgh, Dundee, Inverness and Glasgow over the four days.

Dundee man Anthony names daughter ‘River Tay’ in homage to city roots

A Dundee man living south of the border paid tribute to his home city by naming his daughter River Tay.

Anthony Jackson, 26, persuaded his girlfriend Rebecca Larkin, 21, to give their newborn girl the unusual name.

The couple, who live in Bolton, Greater Manchester, welcomed River and her brother Tony into the world in January.

Anthony’s proud mother Caroline Wallace, originally from Fintry, shared a picture of herself holding River and Tony on social media.

The post received hundreds of reactions and more than 100 comments from Dundonians congratulating her on her growing family.

Caroline, 46, said she had been “overwhelmed” by the response, adding: “I’ve been blown away.”

Pasta man Ian stockpiles more than 5,000 bags of fusilli – then leaves it at multi residents’ doors

A pasta enthusiast revealed he was trying to help thousands of Dundee residents by mysteriously delivering packets of out-of-date fusilli to multis.

Bags of pasta appeared at the doors of people living in flats in the Hilltown and Lochee in January, leaving residents perplexed as to who had done it and why.

Ian Bell, 57, confessed to distributing the pasta after stockpiling the fusilli, as well as tinned tomatoes, since April 2014, saying he had more than 5,500 individual bags of wholewheat pasta at one point.

Ian, pictured above, said: “I have so much of the stuff and I wanted to help others and put myself on the world stage. I decided to go to the Hilltown and Lochee multis.

“I would have liked to have done more but it’s difficult to get past the intercom system and transport it up to the Hilltown multis.

“My aim is to help thousands of people in the Dundee area and create work for people. Some people don’t even have enough money to feed their children.”

European Commission’s Joint Research Centre names Dundee public toilets ‘cultural gems’

Dundee is flush with many cultural gems – museums, art galleries, performing art centres and scores of sculptures.

What it hasn’t been renowned for is its toilets.

A pair of public toilets feature as two of Dundee’s 155 “Cultural Gems” on a map published by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) in January.

The Castle Green and the Windmill public toilets are both featured on the map.

They are each a stone’s throw from Broughty Castle, which could go some way to explaining how the public facilities made the cut.

The European Commission published its online cultural gems map, featuring places of interest on 168 cities from across the European continent.

It put Dundee on an equal standing with Glasgow, Edinburgh and London, as well as sprawling cultural kings such as Paris, Berlin, Rome and Vienna.

Suspicious package found in River Tay turns out to be Urdu good luck message

Dundee police revealed a mystery package which washed up in the Tay was in fact a good luck message – written in Urdu.

The discovery of the item prompted emergency crews to race to the scene on the esplanade in front of Bridgeview Station Restaurant.

Firefighters and police rapidly established the small box, which contained a plastic wrapped package, was not dangerous to the public.

Officers taped off an area covering five parking spaces and the section of pavement while carrying out the probe in February.

Eventually, a spokesman for police in Dundee disclosed, after almost two weeks of investigating, that the package contained animal hide with a message inside.

He told the Tele: “It was an animal skin wrapped in a bag, and inside the rolled up hide was a note written in Urdu.

“We had it translated and apparently it’s some kind of good luck charm, whereby you write the note, wrap it in animal skin, cast it into the water, and it brings you good luck.”

Sex club opens in Dundee city centre – and has more than 160 members

In June, Dundee’s latest hotspot was offering sex in the city – and had 50 shades of a blockbuster film about it.

It seemed anything goes in Club Kudos, which opened on Princes Street.

The man behind the club, John Gibson, described it as an “alternative lifestyle venue” when we interviewed him in July.

However, the club was not for the faint-hearted, with its playrooms, 6ft circular bed in front of a mirror and other accessories.

Despite having only been open for a matter of weeks, the club already boasted 160 members by July.

The majority of those using the facilities at that point were single men but John said couples and women also attend.

Guests could also go along on an ad hoc basis, but there were very stringent rules to abide by, John said.

Fish and microchips – robot waiters serve Tele’s Kenny a meal at new Dundee eatery

Tele reporter Kenny MacDonald got some ‘wow factor’ waitressing in September, when he sampled the food at the Yamm Chinese Restaurant in Whitehall Street.

The robot service – which are operated by human staff using remote control – is one of the latest novelties in the restaurant trade.

Children loved the two robots in the “world buffet” and were seen getting pictured with both models – believed to be the first in Scotland.

Kenny said: “The icy white eyes are a bit spooky close up and seeing the meal and glass gliding to the table was a bit unnerving at first – but the food and drink was delicious.”

Let them eat cake she said – Tele’s Lindsey bakes iconic Dundee delicacy

Dundee Cake is as iconic an export from the City of Discovery as jute, jam and journalism.

It’s a recipe dating back to Victorian times and was created by a Dundee baker for Queen Vic herself, after she took a hankering for a cake made without her most loathed fruit, cherries.

Dundee Cake is still made in the city by two of our own local bakers, Clark’s and Goodfellow and Stevens.

Both bakeries launched a bid to preserve the cake’s identity, to ensure only Dundee Cake made in the city can carry the moniker.

The Tele was lucky enough to be invited along to Clark’s Bakery to take part in the making of a batch of Dundee Cake, under the watchful eye of head baker Colin Smith, 59.

Colin has been a baker for 43 years – the last 26 of them with Clark’s.

Colin is a master of his trade and made it look easy – probably something to do with the fact that he turns out about 50 Dundee Cakes a week.

Colin said: “It’s still all very handmade here and our recipe is still very special.”

