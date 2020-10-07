Video: Temporary indoor alcohol ban and early closing for pubs and restaurants in Scotland

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in most of Scotland are being barred from selling alcohol indoors for more than two weeks, as part of efforts to curb Covid-19, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Announcing changes to coronavirus measures in Holyrood, the First Minister said that indoor hospitality venues will only be allowed to operate between 6am and 6pm daily, selling food and non-alcoholic drinks only.

Outdoor bars, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to remain open up until 10pm and will be allowed to sell alcohol up to that time.

Cafes without a licence to sell alcohol will be allowed to open until 6pm, the First Minister said, to counter social isolation.

The restrictions will come into force at 6pm on Friday and are intended to end after October 25.

However, all licensed premises in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian and Forth Valley health board areas will be closed for both indoor and outdoor operations.

People in the central belt of Scotland have also been asked to avoid public transport unless absolutely necessary in the next two weeks.

Ms Sturgeon announced that those in the five health board areas should only use public transport when travelling to work, school or other unavoidable reasons.

While a travel restriction is not being enforced on people in the central belt, Ms Sturgeon urged those living in these areas not to travel beyond their own health boards.

The current meeting rules – a maximum of six people from no more than two different households – will still apply.

Face coverings will also become mandatory in indoor communal settings in Scotland.

In the coming weeks, the Scottish Government will introduce regulations to expand the rule, which will mandate a covering in places such as staff canteens and corridors in workplaces.

Shops will also be asked to return to the two metre physical distancing rule, having previously been allowed to reduce the distance to one metre to allow for more customers.

Ms Sturgeon has said that new measures will help stop the virus from continuing its increased spread throughout the country in the coming weeks.

She said: “These new restrictions will last for 16 days. They are intended to be short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection.

“However, although they are temporary, they are needed.

“Without them, there is a risk the virus will be out of control by the end of this month.”