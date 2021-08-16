Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Temporary evening restrictions on Tay Road Bridge during surveying work

By Katy Scott
August 16, 2021, 10:17 pm
tay road bridge surveying
Lane restrictions will be in place during the surveying work.

The Tay Road Bridge will close for eight hours on Monday night until Tuesday morning for surveying works.

These works will be carried out on the southbound carriageway, meaning it will be closed from 10pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday.

The bridge will have temporary lane restrictions for short periods during the night.

Drivers should expect some delays during the surveying work on the Tay Road Bridge.

Some restrictions were in place earlier on Monday for gully cleaning.

Drivers are advised to take care while crossing the bridge during the maintenance works.

If a vehicle breaks down on the bridge or if drivers require any assistance on the crossing, they are encouraged to call for help on 01382 433044 and press Option 0 for emergency assistance when prompted.

 