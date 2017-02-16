Dundee’s Wellgate Centre is considering hosting a temporary cinema in one of its vacant retail units.

Although plans to create a permanent city centre cinema remain “very much alive”, Wellgate Centre bosses are looking at the viability of showing films on a temporary basis.

Centre manager Peter Aitken said “a number of parties” have expressed interest in investing in the establishment.

There had been suggestions that the vacant former BHS unit could be used for film screenings but it is believed creating a temporary cinema is just one of the ventures being considered.

Mr Aitken said: “We are always looking at new attractions for children’s entertainment during school holiday periods.

“As part of a number of options, movie showings are being assessed.

“This is currently popular and being rolled out in a number of centres across the UK along with other activities such as sports events and arts and crafts, all of which can be accommodated in any of our vacant units.

“As with all current vacancies, a number of options are being looked at — both temporary and permanent — and our letting agents are actively pursuing interest from a number of parties.

“As expected, all negotiations are of a confidential nature.”

City centre councillor Lynne Short welcomed news that steps are being taken to reinvigorate the centre.

She said: “The leisure industry is as productive an industry as retail.

“Until we see more changes in the city, why not rely on the benefits the leisure industry can provide.

“There’s a gap in the market.”