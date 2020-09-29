Temporary bar staff needed at popular Dundee pub after Covid-19 outbreak

One of Dundee’s busiest pubs has been forced to draft in temporary bar staff after 28 of its own employees were told to self-isolate.

The Counting House on Reform Street, which is run by Wetherspoon, has had three positive tests among its staff, which has led to another 25 being told to quarantine after coming into contact with their colleagues.

A spokesman for Wetherspoon has said the company had not received guidance from the Scottish Government to close the premises, despite the high number of cases linked to the pub.

The first positive test at the Counting House was recorded on September 16, with the latest confirmed case coming last Friday.

The spokesman said: “We can confirm that three current members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at The Counting House, Dundee. Wetherspoon has notified Public Health Scotland of the positive test results.

“All actions taken by the company, following the positive tests, have been in consultation with the relevant authorities and the company will be guided by their advice.

“The first employee tested positive on 16 September and was required to self-isolate for the requisite 10-day period, in accordance with public health guidelines.

“Six other members of staff were also required to self-isolate for 14 days, having been in close contact with that member of staff.

“Close contact means being within 2 metres of a person who tested positive for the virus for 15 minutes or more or within 1 metre for 1 minute or more.

“The next day, on 22 September, one of the employees who was self-isolating notified us of having tested positive. This member of staff was required to self-isolate for 10 days, and a further nine employees who may have come into close contact with the individual were asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

“A third employee notified the company of having tested positive on 25 September and was also required to isolate for 10 days.

“This employee is believed to have contracted the virus outside of work from a flat-mate who tested positive. 10 additional members of staff were required to self-isolate for 14 days after coming into close contact with this individual.”

The spokesman added all staff had reported “mild symptoms” and that the company “wished them well”.

It was also revealed that staff from other pubs in the area would fill the gaps in shifts until it was safe for Counting House employees to return to work.

The spokesman added: “In these circumstances, it has not been the advice of the health authorities to close the premises.

“A team of employees from other Wetherspoon pubs have been asked to assist with running the pub in the interim period until those who are self-isolating can return to work, in accordance with NHS guidance.”

The positive cases at the Counting House have been confirmed by Wetherspoon just days after a new 10pm curfew was introduced in Scotland.

The reaction to the new restrictions has been mixed at pubs in Dundee, with Debbie Findlay, owner of the Eagle Coaching Inn, based in Broughty Ferry, admitting it has been a “brutal” change.

She said: “We have lost 18 hours of trade.

“Not many businesses could cope with that on top of all the other restrictions.

“Having the pubs close at 10pm is a disaster because staff hours are being cut and they are in no position to claim income support from the government, and neither is the business.

“I have one still on furlough and there are no hours so they will get paid off on October 1 because I can’t bring them back.

“We have managed the challenges of getting markings on the floor and training staff and the pubs have been brilliant, but the hospitality trade has been treated horrendously by the government.”

For Tommy Fox, who owns the Barrelman on Commercial Street, the weekend did not only mark the beginning of the new curfew – it was also his pub’s opening weekend.

But insists it’s important to stay positive – and work with the government to keep his customers safe.

Mr Fox said: “Everyone is in the same boat and we all have to pull together and work together on this one.

“Generally the trade is having a hard time but it is for the greater good and we want to be able to stay open rather than having more closures.

“Our opening weekend was a roaring trade and long may it continue.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We fully appreciate how difficult it has been for the hospitality sector, but these new restrictions are based on the fundamental need to reduce transmissions, which we know is key to keeping infection rates as low as possible.

“We are doing everything with the powers we have to help businesses, offering support which now exceeds £2.3 billion, including 100% rates relief for pubs and restaurants for the year.

“As the First Minister has indicated, we would like to have the flexibility to go further – but we are constrained by the fact that most of the key financial powers relating to job retention and related schemes are reserved to the UK Government.”