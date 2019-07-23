Temperatures could reach 25C in Dundee over the coming days as heatwave hits parts of the country

Temperatures could soar as high as 25C in Dundee in the coming days as a heatwave hits parts of the country.

Warm air is moving up from the Continent, with temperatures expected to rise as a result.

A Met Office spokeswoman has said there is potential for temperatures to hit the mid-20s in Tayside today.

She said: “Warm air moving up from France and Spain has already affected England and will settle over Dundee today.

“Temperatures in the area will continue to rise and there’s a slight chance they could reach as high as 25C for a period.”

However, the main concentration of the hot weather will be in central and south-eastern England with Londoners basking in sunshine as temperatures peak at 35C.

In Tayside, the sunshine will be short-lived, with thunderstorms expected overnight.

Dundonians will be hoping these thundery downpours don’t cause the same problems as the ones seen at the end of June.

Heavy rain and storms caused flooding as well as a series of power cuts throughout the city.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Ninewells Hospital was forced to cancel operations and scans until power difficulties were resolved.

Although overnight temperatures won’t be as high across Dundee as in other parts of the country, Chief Nursing Officer Ruth May, has said these figures could still cause problems for people with underlying health issues.

She said: “It’s really important to take simple precautions like drinking plenty of water, using high-factor sunscreen and remembering to take allergy medication if you need it – as is making sure to check in on neighbours and loved ones who can suffer the most from heat and pollen.”

Dr Andy Whittamore, clinical lead at Asthma UK and a practising GP, said: “A toxic cocktail of hot humid weather and rising pollen levels this week could be extremely hazardous for the 5.4 million people in the UK with asthma, triggering deadly attacks.

“Hot weather can also increase the amount of pollutants, pollen and mould in the air which can trigger asthma symptoms.”

Temperatures will begin to drop towards the end of the week with grey skies and 18C expected by Sunday.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the Met Office expects temperatures to fall.