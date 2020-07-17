Tell the Tele about your Home Delivery Hero

During the coronavirus crisis, many Tele readers are cherishing more than ever the normality of a daily newspaper.

In such uncertain times, the Tele is working tirelessly to keep those who buy the paper informed of the latest goings on – but the delivery staff, newsagents, paper boys and girls on the ground are playing just as important a role as they deliver thousands of copies of the paper every day.

Thanks to a network of local news-agents and deliverers, up while most of us are still asleep, our titles make it to the shops and your home.

During this difficult time the comfort of having your daily newspaper – particularly for those living on their own – can be a vital connection with the outside world.

Now we want to thank them for all their hard work and say how proud we are of everything they are doing by highlighting the men, women, girls and boys who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

We want readers to tell us about the amazing things their newspaper delivery person has done.

We have already spoken to readers who have been delighted by the special contribution from their paper boys.

Isobel Morton paid tribute to Bailey, who has been delivering her paper in Charleston.

She said: “I have been getting my paper delivered by Bailey since my husband died in September and he has always been lovely.

“It is great seeing them at such a young age taking pride in what they do and I even got a little Christmas card from him last year and always get a wee wave as they pass.

“They have done a fantastic job especially during the coronavirus.

“My paper has arrived early each day and as I have had to self isolate due to having COPD it has been great getting the little bit of interaction with someone, even if it is just a wave through the window as they pass.

“He is a lovely boy and I would have personally been lost without his deliveries during these hard times so I would like to say thank you to him and to all the other paper boys and girls who have been doing a fantastic job.”

Robert Redmond has applauded Steven, who has brought his paper round every day in Fintry during lockdown.

He said: “Ever since we took up home delivery our paper boy Steven has been delivering them to us and I can honestly say we have never had one missed day or any problems.

“He is out there in all weathers making sure it gets to us and always has a smile on his face.

“It is great having that personal connection with him and even if we see him out and about he will always stop and say hello to us which is lovely.

“When in the height of the pandemic we would look forward to our paper coming not just to read it but also for that little hello from Steven each day.

“We are really so pleased with the service Steven has given us over the years so I want to say a massive thank you to him for doing such a good job.”

Paper boy Finlay Thorburn, 13, has been delivering copies of the Tele in Mid Craigie during the pandemic and said: “It feels really good knowing people are thanking me for what I do every day because I really like helping people.

“I have been a paper boy for nearly a year and it is really fun because all the people on my route are really nice so during the coronavirus I have been giving people a wave or saying hello.”

