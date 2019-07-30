Television presenter and outdoors enthusiast Cameron McNeish to give talk at Dundee Central Library

Outdoors enthusiast and television presenter Cameron McNeish is to give a talk in Dundee later this year.

The mountaineer and hillwalker will examine some of the books and individuals that have most inspired him during his “There’s Always the Hills” talk at Dundee Central Library’s Steps Theatre on October 5.

An award-winning writer, Cameron has climbed and hiked extensively in Scotland, and has led treks in Nepal, India, Pakistan, Jordan, Morocco, Guatemala, Turkey and North America.

A vice president of Ramblers Scotland, as well as a patron of Scottish Orienteering and Mountain Aid, his television successes include The Edge: 100 Years of Scottish Mountaineering, two series of Wilderness Walks and The Adventure Show.

Cameron has spoken in Dundee many times in the past, including at the annual Dundee Mountain Film Festival.

He said: “I love coming to Dundee to give talks. There is a large outdoor community in the city and audiences are always so appreciative and knowledgeable. I’m already looking forward to visiting the Central Library in October.”

Tickets are priced at £5 and can be booked via https://hillsdundee.eventbrite.co.uk/

The event will take place at 2.30pm.